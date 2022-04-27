See All Oncologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD

Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Lesnock works at Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology of Mon Health in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology of Mon Health
    1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 285-3870
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Magee Womens Hosp Gyn/Onc
    300 Halket St Ste 1750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-5411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Liverpool City Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Lesnock has it all: smarts, bedside manner, compassion and skill. She treated my endometrial cancer as if it were her only case and continues to provide excellent follow up.
    SW — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184827933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC Health System
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesnock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lesnock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lesnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lesnock has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesnock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesnock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesnock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesnock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesnock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

