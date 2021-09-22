Overview

Dr. Jamie Lavender, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Lavender works at SHARP REES STEALY MEDICAL GROUP in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.