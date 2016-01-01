Dr. Lacsina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Jamie Lacsina, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.
Dr. Lacsina works at
Locations
Alameda Health System2060 Fairmont Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 346-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Jamie Lacsina, DO
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1699180265
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacsina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacsina has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Psychosis and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacsina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lacsina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacsina.
