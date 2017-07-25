Overview

Dr. Jamie Kennedy, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Virginia Heart in Arlington, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA, Fairfax, VA, Alexandria, VA and Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.