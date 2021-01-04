Overview

Dr. Jamie Kemp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Carroll County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kemp works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

