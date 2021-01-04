Dr. Jamie Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Kemp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Kemp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kemp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 200, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3900 Kresge Way Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kemp?
I have no doubt Dr Kemp saved my life. She is the best Dr I highly recommend her. She takes time to listen. She really cares about her patients
About Dr. Jamie Kemp, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1699980854
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kemp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemp works at
Dr. Kemp has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.