Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Kapner works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Urologic Surgeons10210 N 92nd St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-6486Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapner?
Following a CAT scan, the staff went out of their way to contact me about a very necessary procedure and because of that, probably saved my kidneys. Dr. Kapner is a no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it -is Urologist. He took the time to explain the procedure and its causes and he took the to call my wife and explain the situation a second time. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1548255516
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Queens College City University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapner works at
Dr. Kapner has seen patients for Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.