Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD

Urology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Kapner works at Affiliated Urologists, Ltd in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Urologic Surgeons
    10210 N 92nd St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-6486
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Chronic Prostatitis
Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Chronic Prostatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 26, 2021
    Following a CAT scan, the staff went out of their way to contact me about a very necessary procedure and because of that, probably saved my kidneys. Dr. Kapner is a no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it -is Urologist. He took the time to explain the procedure and its causes and he took the to call my wife and explain the situation a second time. I would recommend him without hesitation.
    Peter Jay — Apr 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD
    About Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548255516
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Queens College City University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapner works at Affiliated Urologists, Ltd in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kapner’s profile.

    Dr. Kapner has seen patients for Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

