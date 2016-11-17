Dr. Jamie Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Haas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamie Haas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Haas for sleep apnea and have been very pleased with the evaluation and remedy process. I was surprised how quickly I could get appointments. Both Dr. Haas and his staff were very helpful in explaining procedures and possible treatment options.
About Dr. Jamie Haas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1629014493
Education & Certifications
- University Ia
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
