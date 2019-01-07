Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Frey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamie Frey, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Locations
Central Illinois Dermatology5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 115, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-2903
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frey is fabulous... she is probably one of the most efficient doctors I've ever seen. As someone who is prone to skin cancers, having a great dermatologist is important. When finding a spot, she's able to quickly remove in the office and I've experienced less scarring from the spots she's removed than one done by a plastic surgeon! I've never waited more than 5 minutes for an appointment and also enjoy not having to wait once in the room! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jamie Frey, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Frey has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.