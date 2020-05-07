Dr. Jamie Flohr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Flohr, MD
Dr. Jamie Flohr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Midwest Facial Plastic Surgery217 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-0750
Midwest Ear Nose and Throat Specialists2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 240, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 702-0750
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Midwest ENT was extremely accommodating and caring. The admins and nurses were amazing; and I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Flohr. I wish she could be my primary care doctor! She is just that wonderful.
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- Depauw University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Flohr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flohr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flohr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flohr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Flohr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flohr.
