Overview

Dr. Jamie Flohr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Flohr works at Midwest Facial Plastic Surgery in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.