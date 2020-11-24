Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamie Edwards, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, WI.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 200, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-4320
Orthopedic Surgeons of Wisconsin Sc3077 N Mayfair Rd Ste 305, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 384-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edwards was wonderful! His PA, Ryan Schrader, met with me first and explained my procedure (epidural injection in lower back.) Dr. Edwards was very pleasant and explained the procedure again, what I would feel, and how much activity I could do after. He put me at ease and talked to me through the entire procedure. I would recommend Dr. Edwards to anyone, and will be going back for any procedures in the future.
About Dr. Jamie Edwards, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1831293836
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
