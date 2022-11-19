Dr. Dipietro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Dipietro, DO
Dr. Jamie Dipietro, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Urology Associates of Central California7014 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 321-2800
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My appointment was at 11am … was not seen until 12:17pm… I am in healthcare as well, it’s hard to try and stay on schedule, but at least inform your patient if you’re running that far behind… my time is important too! I
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740477850
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Urological Surgery
