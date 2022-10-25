Dr. Delvecchio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Delvecchio, DO
Overview
Dr. Jamie Delvecchio, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Middlefield, OH.
Locations
1
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0279Wednesday9:00am -Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She did amazing & helped my father with his pain until he was able to see the doctor she referred him to. She wasn’t able to help him long term so she gave us a referral to someone else.
About Dr. Jamie Delvecchio, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1083039309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delvecchio accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delvecchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Delvecchio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delvecchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delvecchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delvecchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.