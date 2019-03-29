Overview

Dr. Jamie Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.