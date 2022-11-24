Dr. Jamie Coffey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Coffey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jamie Coffey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Coffey works at
Locations
-
1
Jamie P Coffey Dpm PC2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 892-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coffey?
My son had an infected ingrown toenail, I was able to get an appointment within a few days. It was quick and painless for my son. He put a root treatment that would prevent it from growing back. That was two years ago. His toe that was treated has not grown back in and is still fine. He now has an ingrown toenail on the other foot. I have made the appointment today and will get him in Monday after the holiday!
About Dr. Jamie Coffey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801894654
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffey works at
Dr. Coffey speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.