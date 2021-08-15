Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM
Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Birmingham Podiatry PC805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 420, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 324-8511
Chilton Medical Associates108 Medical Center Dr, Clanton, AL 35045 Directions (205) 324-8511
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Love Dr. Cleckler. Great bedside manners
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174562755
- Mountain Home VA Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Cleckler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleckler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleckler has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleckler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleckler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.