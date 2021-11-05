Dr. Cichon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD
Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was very informative. I’m looking forward to our next session
About Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1346530425
- Jackson Memorial Hospital University Miami
- Maricopa Integrated Hlth Syst
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cichon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cichon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cichon has seen patients for Alcohol Withdrawal, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cichon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cichon speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cichon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cichon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cichon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cichon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.