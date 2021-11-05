See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Cichon works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol Withdrawal, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ying Chia Cheng
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Counseling Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cichon?

    Nov 05, 2021
    She was very informative. I’m looking forward to our next session
    — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cichon to family and friends

    Dr. Cichon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cichon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD.

    About Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346530425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital University Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Integrated Hlth Syst
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cichon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cichon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cichon works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Cichon’s profile.

    Dr. Cichon has seen patients for Alcohol Withdrawal, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cichon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cichon speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cichon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cichon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cichon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cichon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jamie Cichon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.