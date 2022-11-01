Dr. Jamie Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Chin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamie Chin, MD is a Dermatologist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Chin works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jamie Chin278 Memorial Dr Ste 1, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 477-9858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
In an age when doctors are pressured to see more patients, fill out more forms and learn new technologies, it is gratifying to find a medical professional like Dr. Chin. Somehow, she manages to cheerfully provide her patients with compassionate, skillful, first-rate care despite endless demands upon her time. For many years, she has managed to catch all of my pre-cancerous lesions before they converted to the basal cell and squamous cell cancers that run in my family. Only when Covid kept me from regular visits to Dr. Chin did a couple of these lesions convert to cancer and then she was quick to recommend an excellent MOHs surgeon for one lesion that could have been disfiguring. I feel fortunate to have found such a kind and talented dermatologist.
About Dr. Jamie Chin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1992807804
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Northwestern University McGaw Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.