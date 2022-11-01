See All Dermatologists in Crystal Lake, IL
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Jamie Chin, MD is a Dermatologist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Chin works at Forefront Dermatology - Crystal Lake in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Jamie Chin
    278 Memorial Dr Ste 1, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2022
    In an age when doctors are pressured to see more patients, fill out more forms and learn new technologies, it is gratifying to find a medical professional like Dr. Chin. Somehow, she manages to cheerfully provide her patients with compassionate, skillful, first-rate care despite endless demands upon her time. For many years, she has managed to catch all of my pre-cancerous lesions before they converted to the basal cell and squamous cell cancers that run in my family. Only when Covid kept me from regular visits to Dr. Chin did a couple of these lesions convert to cancer and then she was quick to recommend an excellent MOHs surgeon for one lesion that could have been disfiguring. I feel fortunate to have found such a kind and talented dermatologist.
    About Dr. Jamie Chin, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1992807804
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Illinois
    Northwestern University McGaw Med Center
    Harvard Medical School
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chin works at Forefront Dermatology - Crystal Lake in Crystal Lake, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chin’s profile.

    Dr. Chin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.