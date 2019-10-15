See All Hematologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Jamie Burton, MD

Hematology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamie Burton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Burton works at CARTI in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CARTI Hematology Oncology
    8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 219-8777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    CARTI Cancer Center
    3400 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 906-3000
    Conway Hematology Oncology
    2605 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 906-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 15, 2019
    Doctor Burton has been caring for my mother throughout her brain tumor diagnosis until now. We appreciate her and staff drive for making sure my mother is well taken care of in this rough journey. Dr. Burton and CARTI have gone above and beyond for us. We are thankful for their existence and know they will be of help to many more patients. May God bless CARTI and staff ?
    About Dr. Jamie Burton, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073737227
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burton has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

