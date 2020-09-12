Dr. Bales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Bales, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamie Bales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Bales works at
Locations
Neurology Specialists PC813 W 2ND ST, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 330-0303
Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital2900 16th St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 330-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bales is very personable and is a very careful listener to her patients. She enjoys an excellent reputation for her clinical knowledge and expertise within the Bloomington medical community. I am very pleased with her medical care of me and my wife.
About Dr. Jamie Bales, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
