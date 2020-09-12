Overview

Dr. Jamie Bales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Bales works at Neurology Specialists in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Bedford, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.