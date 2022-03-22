Overview

Dr. Jamie Antoine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Medical College (New York) and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Antoine works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.