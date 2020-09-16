Overview

Dr. Jamie Anderson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.