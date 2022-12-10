Dr. Jamie Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Houston Methodist2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 363-9090
Houston Methodist2220 E League City Pkwy Ste 100, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 363-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Long term problems with my wrist. I tried injections without help. had surgery and am doing great
About Dr. Jamie Alexander, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Malayalam
- Female
- 1740507771
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine- Houston
- University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch- Galveston
- Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
