Overview

Dr. Jamie Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.