Overview

Dr. Jami Reaves, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Reaves works at CallaDerm, PLLC in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.