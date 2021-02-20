Overview

Dr. Jami Green, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Sissonville Health Center in Charleston, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.