Dr. Jami Goodwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jami Goodwin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Goodwin works at
Locations
Women's Center of Greeneville1021 Coolidge St Ste 2, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 636-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love her, the only doctor I want to deliver my babies.
About Dr. Jami Goodwin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
