Dr. Sarvis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamey Sarvis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamey Sarvis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Sarvis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 309-0400
-
2
Capital Regional Medical Ctr ER2626 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 325-5000
-
3
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
-
4
Capital Regional Cardiology Associates2382 Crawfordville Hwy Ste D, Crawfordville, FL 32327 Directions (850) 309-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarvis?
He is in tune with his patient. He. gives information ,direct, and understandable. He uses tests and applies his analysis of situation. He is a nice, bright guy . We thank him for being an excellent Dr.
About Dr. Jamey Sarvis, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912950296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarvis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarvis works at
Dr. Sarvis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.