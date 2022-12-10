Overview

Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Burrow works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Madison, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS and Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.