Dr. Jameson Noorda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jameson Noorda, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jameson Noorda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Noorda works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Podiatry68 N Pecos Rd Ste A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 456-1441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noorda?
I am diabetic and visit Dr. Noorda every 8 weeks. He keeps my feet in excellent condition. I have been is patient for 18 years.
About Dr. Jameson Noorda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811099609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noorda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noorda works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.