Dr. Jameson Mendel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jameson Mendel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 422-0154
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jameson Mendel, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Mendel speaks Spanish.
