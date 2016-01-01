Overview

Dr. James Zucconi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zucconi works at The Pediatric Cottage in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.