See All Pediatricians in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. James Zozobrado, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Zozobrado, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Zozobrado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from Gullas College Of Medicine, University Of The Visayas and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Zozobrado works at Fetal Diagnostic Center in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sameer Keole, MD
Dr. Sameer Keole, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fetal Diagnostic Center
    1537 S Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 257-2698
  2. 2
    Obstetrics and Pediatrics Subspecialty Group of Kansas and Missouri PA
    4722 N 24th St Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 256-4628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Anemia
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zozobrado?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Zozobrado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Zozobrado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zozobrado to family and friends

    Dr. Zozobrado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zozobrado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Zozobrado, MD.

    About Dr. James Zozobrado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801820279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University - St. Louis Children's Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Gullas College Of Medicine, University Of The Visayas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zozobrado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zozobrado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zozobrado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zozobrado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zozobrado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zozobrado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Zozobrado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.