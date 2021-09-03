Overview

Dr. James Zmolek, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Zmolek works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.