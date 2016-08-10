See All Plastic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. James Zins, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Zins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Zins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Zins works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PacificSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zins?

    Aug 10, 2016
    Dr. Zins is absolutely the best at what he does. I am so thankful that I found him for my genioplasty surgery and wouldn't change a single thing about my experience with him and the Cleveland Clinic. He is so knowledgable and professional, but his kindness, caring nature, and willingness to go above and beyond for his patients is what sets him apart. I am thrilled with my results and would recommend Dr. Zins to anyone and everyone.
    Stephanie in Massillon, OH — Aug 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Zins, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Zins, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zins to family and friends

    Dr. Zins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Zins, MD.

    About Dr. James Zins, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588629851
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Great Ormond St Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Zins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Zins, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.