Overview

Dr. James Zimmerman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Pacific Coast Cardiac and Vascular Surgeons in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.