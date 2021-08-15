Overview

Dr. J Zimmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of British Columbia and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmer works at Blossom Ridge Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.