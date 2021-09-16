Overview

Dr. James Zidar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Zidar works at North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.