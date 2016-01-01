See All Orthodontists in Hamilton, OH
Dr. James Zettler, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (312)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Zettler, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Zettler works at Zettler Orthodontics in Hamilton, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Office
    417 Park Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 253-0729
  2. 2
    West Chester Office
    8245 Beckett Park Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 253-0675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bracket Braces
Buccal Tubes for Braces
Ceramic Dental Braces
Bracket Braces
Buccal Tubes for Braces
Ceramic Dental Braces

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bracket Braces Chevron Icon
Buccal Tubes for Braces Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Intraoral Device Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Mini Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 312 ratings
    Patient Ratings (312)
    5 Star
    (304)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Zettler, DMD
    About Dr. James Zettler, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841486057
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Zettler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zettler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    312 patients have reviewed Dr. Zettler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zettler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.