Overview

Dr. James Zettler, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Zettler works at Zettler Orthodontics in Hamilton, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

