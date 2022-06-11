Overview

Dr. James Zavitsanos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zavitsanos works at SMG Cardiology in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.