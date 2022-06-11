Dr. James Zavitsanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavitsanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zavitsanos, MD
Overview
Dr. James Zavitsanos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zavitsanos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SMG Cardiology240 N Wickham Rd Ste 202, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 291-6504
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavitsanos?
Been going to Dr. Z for over 20 years. If you like a solo practitioner who sees to it that your office visit, tests and overall time at the office is done all at once and in a timely manor, This is the one you go too. Staff is snarky, but I like that. Help them get through their day with some snark back! Switched insurance a few years ago and lost the ability to see him and his office. My new insurance now lets me go to him. What a difference.
About Dr. James Zavitsanos, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245297977
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavitsanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavitsanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zavitsanos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zavitsanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavitsanos works at
Dr. Zavitsanos has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavitsanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavitsanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavitsanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavitsanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavitsanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.