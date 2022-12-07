Dr. James Zaslavsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaslavsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zaslavsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Zaslavsky, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
First State Spine4102 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste B, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthcare Center at Brandywine1401 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 478-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Zaslavsky proposed cervical fusion surgery to stop nerve damage and pointed out one of my hands is visibly smaller now due to muscle disuse from the nerve damage (wow! I hadn't noticed!). I did my homework first and he has an excellent reputation, and he has Dr. Rudin's trust, both important criteria for me. Everything made sense, he answered all to my satisfaction, and I'm looking forward to the surgery (which I've had before on other vertebrae).
About Dr. James Zaslavsky, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1700092616
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Center
- Jefferson Hosp
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Saint Joseph's University
- Orthopedic Surgery
