Dr. James Zaslavsky, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Zaslavsky works at First State Spine in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.