Dr. James Zalucki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalucki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zalucki, MD
Overview
Dr. James Zalucki, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Zalucki works at
Locations
-
1
Colon Rectal Surgical4801 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 216, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 730-1712
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zalucki?
Dr. Zalucki has a wonderful manner. He is very easy to talk to, and he pursued many options to help get my condition under control. I’m so glad I found him.
About Dr. James Zalucki, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760485353
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- St Agnes Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Dartmouth College
- Union College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalucki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalucki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalucki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalucki works at
Dr. Zalucki has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalucki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalucki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalucki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalucki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalucki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.