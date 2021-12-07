Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaccaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Zaccaria works at
Locations
-
1
Marc D Baer Dpm LLC931 E Haverford Rd Fl 3, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 642-5040
-
2
Foot & Ankle Center600 Haverford Rd Ste G103, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 642-5040
-
3
About Feet Podiatry Center142 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 524-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaccaria?
Doctor Zac was awesome, he operated on my left foot and did a great job
About Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194708149
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaccaria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaccaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaccaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaccaria works at
Dr. Zaccaria has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaccaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaccaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaccaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaccaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaccaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.