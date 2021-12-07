Overview

Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Zaccaria works at Foot & Ankle Center in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Haverford, PA and Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.