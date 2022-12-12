Overview

Dr. James Yue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Yue works at Yale School Of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT, Essex, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.