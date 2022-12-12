Dr. James Yue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yue, MD
Overview
Dr. James Yue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
1
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Ct Orthopedic Specialists2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 752-3100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Shoreline Orthopedic Rehabilitation12 BOKUM RD, Essex, CT 06426 Directions (203) 407-3554Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 157 Goose Ln # 133, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 737-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yue is an excellent doctor. He is thorough and I trust his judgement. He explains my case very patiently and offers pros and cons to help make treatment decisions. I feel confident in his care. The staff at CT Orthopaedics are very professional, I appreciate the on-time appointments and giving me an excellent experience with my care.
About Dr. James Yue, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1679557615
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yue has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Yue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yue.
