Dr. James Yu, MD
Dr. James Yu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
A true dedicated professional that always has his patients’ best interests in mind.
About Dr. James Yu, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306020474
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
