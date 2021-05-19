Overview

Dr. James Yu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.