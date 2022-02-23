Dr. Young III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Young III, MD
Overview
Dr. James Young III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Young III works at
Locations
Emily Perry-Hartlein808 HIGHWAY 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-0040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Associates of Lake County801 Northshore Dr, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 357-6786
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
For just shy of nine years I worked with Dr. Young. He was a tough boss. He expected top work out of his staff, because that's what he gave to his patients. He made me a better employee because of his expectations. We loved our patients at our office and I think that it showed. We went the extra mile to treat our patients as we would like to be treated elsewhere, and that is something that most people have come NOT to expect anymore. I respected my doctor and his responsibilities, I loved my coworkers who were my friends, and our Practice Administrator Beth, who was by Dr. Young's side for 35 years, was as lovely a person as she was a demanding boss. It's what made our office shine. It was an honor to have worked there among this fantastic doctor and staff and it was an honor to have served our patients well.
About Dr. James Young III, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ark
- University KY
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Mississippi
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young III works at
Dr. Young III has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
402 patients have reviewed Dr. Young III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.