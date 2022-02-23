See All Urologists in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. James Young III, MD

Urology
4.8 (402)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Young III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Young III works at Prostate Evaluation Center in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Eustis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    808 HIGHWAY 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 751-0040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Urology Associates of Lake County
    801 Northshore Dr, Eustis, FL 32726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 357-6786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 402 ratings
    Patient Ratings (402)
    5 Star
    (375)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 23, 2022
    For just shy of nine years I worked with Dr. Young. He was a tough boss. He expected top work out of his staff, because that's what he gave to his patients. He made me a better employee because of his expectations. We loved our patients at our office and I think that it showed. We went the extra mile to treat our patients as we would like to be treated elsewhere, and that is something that most people have come NOT to expect anymore. I respected my doctor and his responsibilities, I loved my coworkers who were my friends, and our Practice Administrator Beth, who was by Dr. Young's side for 35 years, was as lovely a person as she was a demanding boss. It's what made our office shine. It was an honor to have worked there among this fantastic doctor and staff and it was an honor to have served our patients well.
    Lisa — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. James Young III, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669462925
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ark
    Internship
    • University KY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
