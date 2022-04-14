Dr. James Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Young, MD
Overview
Dr. James Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Rehab Associates of Chicago850 S Wabash Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 598-3527Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Absolutely astounding level of caring and compassion for patients. Visits are upwards of 2+ hours. Thorough, engaging, and positive- his positivity and compassion are only surpassed by his expertise. We trust him implicitly.
About Dr. James Young, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588650188
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center, NY, NY
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Cranial Trauma and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.