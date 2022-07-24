See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. James York, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James York, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. York works at Luminis Health in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Millersville, MD and Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center
    2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-8862
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Millersville Office
    8638 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 410-2675
  3. 3
    Odenton Office
    1106 Annapolis Rd Ste 130, Odenton, MD 21113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 267-5573
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Knee Sprain




Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Dr York and his staff were very friendly.They took the time before operation to inform me of what was going to happen and what to except . After surgery they talked to my wife. She said they made her very comfortable.Was very happy with the way we were treated. Thank you Dr York and your staff.
    J. Toney — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. James York, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1780665000
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University MD Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. York has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. York has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

