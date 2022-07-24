Dr. York has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James York, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James York, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Millersville Office8638 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 410-2675
Odenton Office1106 Annapolis Rd Ste 130, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 267-5573Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Dr York and his staff were very friendly.They took the time before operation to inform me of what was going to happen and what to except . After surgery they talked to my wife. She said they made her very comfortable.Was very happy with the way we were treated. Thank you Dr York and your staff.
About Dr. James York, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1780665000
- University MD Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine

