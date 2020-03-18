Overview

Dr. James Yoon, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Yoon works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.