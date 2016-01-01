See All General Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
General Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Yon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Yon works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4971

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Rib Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    About Dr. James Yon, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • North Suburban Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Sky Ridge Medical Center
    • Swedish Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Yon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yon works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Yon’s profile.

    Dr. Yon has seen patients for Wound Repair and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

