Overview

Dr. James Andrew Yhip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Orchard Hospital, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.



Dr. Andrew Yhip works at Northstate Cardiology Cnsltnts in Chico, CA with other offices in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.