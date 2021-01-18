Overview

Dr. James Yeh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Yeh works at James S Yeh MD Inc in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.