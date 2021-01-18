Dr. James Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Yeh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
James S. Yeh M.d. Inc.1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 317, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-7800
Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeh is always kind and detailed, giving instructions and listening to patient input attentively. Great doctor!
About Dr. James Yeh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
